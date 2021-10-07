CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Series Central: Baseball Fall Ball Weekend

By WNUR Sports
wnursports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame One vs University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee: Saturday, Oct. 9, 11:30 a.m. CT // LISTEN NOW. Game Two vs Northern Illinois: Sunday, Oct. 10, 11:30 a.m. CT // LISTEN NOW. NU baseball returns to the diamond after its 2021 spring season for two 12-inning exhibition games against the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Northern Illinois. The ‘Cats finished 15-21 and tenth in the Big Ten last season playing a conference-only schedule due to Covid-19. Three players from last season’s squad were picked up by MLB organizations, including Shawn Goosenberg, Michael Trautwein and Tyler Ubersteine. The weekend matchups will provide insight on who will make up for the trio’s absence.

wnursports.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

