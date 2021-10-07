Series Central: Baseball Fall Ball Weekend

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami head baseball coach Gino DiMare announced Tuesday a fall matchup against the Florida Atlantic Owls. “After last fall’s scrimmage was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are happy to have the opportunity once again to play FAU,” DiMare said. “This game allows our players to get that game-like experience that you don’t quite feel playing intrasquad games amongst yourselves. It’s the closest simulation to a regular-season game that we will get to play before the spring season starts. We are playing at FAU this year, which will also help our younger players get a taste of what a road game routine looks and feels like. For our coaching staff, it’s another tool to evaluate our players outside the normal practice and scrimmage days.”

