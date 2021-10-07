4 Key Questions for Zero-Trust Success

Plans to deploy equipment directly into over 1,000 of the most populated office complexes and multi-dwelling units in the world to help secure and connect their networks. Cloudflare, Inc., the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced it will extend its network to iconic properties like Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, Willis Tower Chicago, John Hancock Tower in Boston, and 30 Hudson Yards, 4 Times Square & 520 Madison in New York, as well as the planned further expansion into thousands of other office buildings and multi-dwelling units globally. This dramatic expansion will allow businesses to easily connect to Cloudflare’s network from offices and co-working spaces instead of relying on costly, rigid hardware solutions. Now, enterprises will have one more way to connect to the Cloudflare One suite of SASE security solutions to help secure and connect employees across all the devices, applications, and networks they may use in a hybrid work landscape.

