Darley Dewhurst Stakes: National Stakes winner Native Trail heads field of eight at Newmarket

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNative Trail will face seven rivals when he puts his unbeaten record on the line in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday. Since making an impressive start to his career at Sandown in June, Charlie Appleby's colt has claimed a narrow victory in the Superlative Stakes on Newmarket's July Course and run out an emphatic winner of the National Stakes at the Curragh.

Aidan O'brien
Roger Varian
John Legend
