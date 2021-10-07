Darley Dewhurst Stakes: National Stakes winner Native Trail heads field of eight at Newmarket

Go Bears Go will bid to make it third time lucky at Group One level in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday. Since making a successful start to his career at Ascot in early May, Dave Loughnane's star colt has finished second in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot, won the Railway Stakes, finished third in the Phoenix Stakes and most recently placed fourth in the Middle Park.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO