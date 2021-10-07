CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My Five Cents..... by Texas State Senator Robert Nichols

By Texas State Senator Robert Nichols
Cover picture for the articleOne hundred and eighty-six years ago this week, the Texas Revolution began at Gonzales. On October 2, 1835 fighting broke out at Gonzales between Mexican soldiers and Texas militiamen. When the Mexican military commander in Texas received word that the American colonists refused to surrender a small cannon that had been gifted to the settlement in 1831 as a defense against Indians, he dispatched a small contingent to retrieve it. The struggle feature the iconic "Come and Take It" flag and ended in a Mexican retreat.

