My Five Cents..... by Texas State Senator Robert Nichols

One hundred and eighty-six years ago this week, the Texas Revolution began at Gonzales. On October 2, 1835 fighting broke out at Gonzales between Mexican soldiers and Texas militiamen. When the Mexican military commander in Texas received word that the American colonists refused to surrender a small cannon that had been gifted to the settlement in 1831 as a defense against Indians, he dispatched a small contingent to retrieve it. The struggle feature the iconic "Come and Take It" flag and ended in a Mexican retreat.