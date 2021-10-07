CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber is giving us the 'Complete Edition' of 'Justice' including three more new songs

By Marni Zipper
 5 days ago
Photo credit Getty Images

This week, Justin Bieber has surprised us all with another release.

On October 5, Bieber took to Twitter and Instagram stories to let fans know that three more songs from his latest album, Justice, would be arriving on Friday, October 8.

The three extra tracks will make up what Justin calls the “complete edition” of Justice. The “Peaches” artist wrote, “3 unreleased songs FRIDAY. RED EYE, ANGELS SPEAK, HAILEY.”

Billboard reports that “Hailey” and “Angels Speak” both “appeared on the Japanese edition of Justice, while ‘Red Eye’ was included as a bonus track on his European webstore alternate cover CD.”

The three new songs will arrive the same day as Bieber’s new documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World hits Amazon Prime.

As the film’s synopsis states, “Justin Bieber: Our World takes viewers backstage, onstage and into the private world of the global superstar as he prepares for a record-breaking New Year's Eve 2020 concert. After a three-year hiatus from a full concert, Bieber delivers an electrifying performance on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel for 240 invited guests -and millions of fans across the globe watching via livestream."

