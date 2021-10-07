Puget Sound Energy Grants The Evergreen State College $1.3 Million for Energy Efficiency Upgrades
Just in time for back-to-school, The Evergreen State College is getting major upgrades to its campus with more than $1.3 million in an energy efficiency grant from Puget Sound Energy. Evergreen is a public liberal arts and sciences college located on a 1,000-acre campus located in Olympia. The upgrades are expected to help the college save energy and money on its bills.www.thurstontalk.com
