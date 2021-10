Are you a believer in the paranormal? If you are, then you’ll love this road trip which will take you to some of the most haunted places in Connecticut. This haunted road trip was designed for people who love hunting down ghosts and experiencing weird phenomena, so if you’re in the mood for some otherworldly […] The post Take A Haunted Road Trip To Visit Some Of The Spookiest Places In Connecticut appeared first on Only In Your State.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO