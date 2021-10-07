Clinical Benefit of Cabozantinib Not Impacted by Age in Patients With RAI-Refractory DTC

To evaluate patterns of rrHL after contemporary first-line treatment we studied 409 patients with first rrHL (HD13: n"‰="‰87, HD14: n"‰="‰118, HD15: n"‰="‰188, HDR3i: n"‰="‰51) at a median age of 37.4 years (18.4"“76.8) from the GHSG database. Time to first relapse was â‰¤12 months in 49% and stage III/IV rrHL present in 52% of patients. In total, 291 patients received high-dose chemotherapy and autologous stem-cell transplantation (ASCT) and intended ASCT failed in 38 patients. ASCT was primarily not intended in 80 patients largely due to low risk disease or age/comorbidities. Overall, 10-year progression-free (PFS) and overall survival (OS) rates after first relapse were 48.2% (95% CI 41.9"“54.2%) and 59.4% (95% CI 53.0"“65.2%), respectively, with significant differences between subgroups. Inferior survival was observed with no ASCT due to advanced age/comorbidities (five-year PFS 36.2%, 95% CI 17.7"“55.0%) or failure of salvage therapy (five-year PFS 36.3%, 95% CI 19.7"“53.2%). Similarly, presence of primary refractory disease or stage IV at rrHL conferred inferior survival. In patients with low-risk disease, however, survival appeared favorable even without ASCT (10"‰y PFS 72.6%, 95% CI 53.7"“84.8%). We herein confirm the curative potential of current rrHL treatments providing a robust benchmark to evaluate novel therapeutic strategies in rrHL. Approximately 50% of rrHL patients experienced a consecutive relapse.
