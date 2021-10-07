CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Clinical Benefit of Cabozantinib Not Impacted by Age in Patients With RAI-Refractory DTC

By Nichole Tucker
targetedonc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA subgroup analysis of the phase 3 COSMIC-311 study revealed no key differences in the survival and responses observed with cabozantinib based on the age of patients with RAI-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer. Cabozantinib (Cabometyx) as treatment of patients with previously treated radioactive iodine (RAI)-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) maintained clinical...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Case 1: RAI-Refractory DTC

Andrew Gianoukakis, MD, reviews the case of a 71-year-old woman with RAI-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer and the panel discuss relevant clinical trial data. Lori Wirth, MD: Thank you for joining us for this Targeted Oncology® Virtual Tumor Board®, which is focused on thyroid cancer. In today’s presentation, my colleagues and I will review 3 clinical cases. We will also discuss an individualized approach to treatment for each patient, and we’ll review key clinical trial data that impact our decisions. I am Lori Wirth from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and today I’m joined by Dr Andrew Gianoukakis from the David Geffen School of Medicine in Los Angeles, California; and Dr Marcia Brose from the Jefferson University Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, [in Philadelphia]. Thank you for joining us. Let’s get started with our first case. Andrew, take it away.
LOS ANGELES, CA
targetedonc.com

New Data Solidify Benefit of Loncastuximab Tesirine for Relapsed/Refractory DLBCL

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Brad S. Kahl, MD, provided an efficacy update from the LOTUS-2 study and discussed multiple agents showing promise for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Substantial anti-tumor activity and tolerable safety was observed with loncastuximab tesirine (lonca; Zynlonta) in the phase 2...
SCIENCE
cancernetwork.com

KIT Inhibitor PLX9486/Sunitinib Combination Shows Clinical Benefit in Refractory GIST

Refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors can potentially be treated by using a KIT inhibitor combination of PLX9486 and sunitinib. By co-administering type I and II KIT inhibitors PLX9486 and sunitinib (Sutent) and co-targeting complimentary, confirmational states of the same kinase, it is possible that patients with refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) may achieve a clinical benefit, according to data from a nonrandomized phase 1b/2 trial (NCT02401815).
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Adjuvant treatment of NSCLC: Certain patients benefit from osimertinib

Osimertinib was the first drug to be approved for adjuvant treatment after complete tumor resection in adults with stage IB to IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In an early benefit assessment, the German Institute for Quality and Efficiency in Health Care (IQWiG) investigated whether the drug, compared with the appropriate comparator therapy, offers an added benefit to patients with an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 19 deletion or exon 21 substitution mutation.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Robinson
ajmc.com

Impact of Cold Agglutinin Disease on Patients

Neil Minkoff, MD, Jeremy Lorber, MD, Mihir Raval, MD, MPH. Health care professionals who treat patients with cold agglutinin disease, a rare autoimmune hemolytic anemia, comment on symptoms that make the condition difficult to diagnose and remark on the burden on patients. Neil Minkoff, MD: Both of you have mentioned...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
contagionlive.com

Casirivimab and Imdevimab Benefits Hospitalized Seronegative COVID-19 Patients

New late-breaking data illuminate the specific efficacy of the combination monoclonal antibodies. Combination monoclonal antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab was associated with a significant reduction in viral load among hospitalized, seronegative patients with COVID-19 who required low flow or no supplemental oxygen, according to findings from a late-breaking abstract presented at IDWeek 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
naturalproductsinsider.com

A patented and clinically evaluated ingredient for healthy ageing – whitepaper

PROSMAN is an innovative product derived from Prunus Domestica that has anti-inflammatory effects by inhibiting production of pro-inflammatory prostaglandins in the prostate. It has been derived from prunus domestica & comprises of active constituents beta-sitosterol & decosylferulate. Prosman has no known side effects and is safe for consumption. Prosman is...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dtc#Refractory#Age Groups#Rai#Vegfr#Ecog#Recist
pharmacytimes.com

Uniting Clinical Teams Around Pharmacogenomics to Advance Patient Care

Prescribers, pharmacists, nurses, lab technicians, and other health care professionals must work as a team to create awareness and understanding of pharmacogenomics integration. Serious adverse drug reactions (ADRs) are the sixth leading cause of death across the globe and the fourth leading cause in North America. Additionally, the historical efficacy...
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

CIN Prophylaxis: Integrating Plinabulin into Clinical Practice

Joyce O’Shaughnessy, MD: I can’t imagine this won’t become available to us from the FDA. Assuming it does, where are we going to use this? Are we going to use single agent? Of course, we’ll have to see what the FDA approves and what the label is. It’s been used in non–small cell lung cancer equally effectively. And the Protective-1 trial, as you said, was in prostate cancer, lung cancer, and breast cancer. It’s being used in lots of clinical trials. It doesn’t make any difference which chemotherapy you get. As long as it causes significant neutropenia. It’s going to be the same thing because it protects the progenitors in the stem cells, in the marrow. So it’s potentially going to be available in combination.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Darolutamide showed similar benefits for Black patients as observed in the overall population

Black/African American patients with prostate cancer who were treated with the androgen receptor inhibitor darolutamide (Nubeqa) had clinical outcomes similar to those observed in the overall clinical trial population, according to results from the ARAMIS phase III clinical trial presented at the 14th AACR Conference on the Science of Cancer Health Disparities in Racial/Ethnic Minorities and the Medically Underserved, held online October 6-8, 2021.
CANCER
onclive.com

Balancing the Risk and Benefit of Anticoagulation in Patients on BTKi

Farrukh Awan, MD: We’ll keep talking about specific things. I’ll tell you a few specific issues that I deal with. I’m sure a lot of people in the audience might have to deal with these issues. I’ve had problems, and I’ve had discussions, arguments, and fights with various cardiologists. With the cardio-oncology group, as we keep working with them, we have a very nice equation and we’re thinking the same thing. But initially, at least when we weren’t sure how this would pan out and what the issues are, there was always a debate about balancing the risk of bleeding vs the risk of stroke with AFib [atrial fibrillation]. The argument was that if you had ibrutinib—because that was the first 1, so we had the most experience with it and probably similar risks with the other 2—then your risk of major bleeding in the real-world setting is probably 8% to 10%, maybe lower, maybe higher. The risk of minor bleedings could be as high as 30%.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Tumors
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Abou-Alfa and Participants Cover Biopsies and Treatment in HCC

A 77-year-old woman presented to her primary care physician complaining of abdominal pain and fatigue. Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD, discussed the case with a group of physicians. During the Case-Based Roundtable event, Ghassan K. Abou-Alfa, MD of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center New York, NY, discussed the case of a 77-year-old patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Overview of Graft vs Host Disease (GVHD)

John DiPersio, MD, PhD: My name is John DiPersio, and I’m from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, and I’m the chief of the division of oncology and the deputy director of the Siteman Cancer Center at Washington University. I’m going to be working with my colleague Mike Bishop from The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. He’s the head of the transplant and cellular therapies program at the University of Chicago.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
targetedonc.com

Researchers Seek the Optimal Dose of Venetoclax/Azacitidine/Obinutuzumab in FL

A phase 1/2 dose-finding study (NCT04722601) of venetoclax (Venclexta), azacitidine (CC-496), and obinutuzumab (Gazyva) is currently underway in patients with minimally pretreated follicular lymphoma that have experienced disease progression despite trying previous cancer therapies. “The main purpose of the study is to identify the safe doses of this triplet for...
FLORIDA STATE
targetedonc.com

Mo Discusses Transplant and Quadruplet Therapies in Transplant-Eligible Multiple Myeloma

A 51-year-old patient who originally presented with pallor and worsening fatigue on exertion was diagnosed with standard-risk, stage II multiple myeloma. During a Targeted Oncology™ Case-Based Roundtable event, Clifton C. Mo, MD, assistant professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, director, Autologous Stem Cell Transplantation in the Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center for Multiple Myeloma at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, MA, discussed the case of a 51-year-old man with stage II, standard risk multiple myeloma.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Presence of High Interferon Signaling, MHC Class II–Related Genes Suggest Biomarkers of Response in HCC

Most patients with advanced HCC have resistance to PD-1 monotherapy. In other cancers, response to PD-1 inhibitors has been associated with an inflamed microenvironment with effector T cells and active IFN-α signaling. Biomarkers of response to immunotherapy—characterized by high interferon signaling and expression of major histocompatibility complex class II (MHC-II)–related...
CANCER
Nature.com

Clinical outcomes of relapsed and refractory Hodgkin lymphoma patients after contemporary first-line treatment: a German Hodgkin Study Group analysis

To evaluate patterns of rrHL after contemporary first-line treatment we studied 409 patients with first rrHL (HD13: n"‰="‰87, HD14: n"‰="‰118, HD15: n"‰="‰188, HDR3i: n"‰="‰51) at a median age of 37.4 years (18.4"“76.8) from the GHSG database. Time to first relapse was â‰¤12 months in 49% and stage III/IV rrHL present in 52% of patients. In total, 291 patients received high-dose chemotherapy and autologous stem-cell transplantation (ASCT) and intended ASCT failed in 38 patients. ASCT was primarily not intended in 80 patients largely due to low risk disease or age/comorbidities. Overall, 10-year progression-free (PFS) and overall survival (OS) rates after first relapse were 48.2% (95% CI 41.9"“54.2%) and 59.4% (95% CI 53.0"“65.2%), respectively, with significant differences between subgroups. Inferior survival was observed with no ASCT due to advanced age/comorbidities (five-year PFS 36.2%, 95% CI 17.7"“55.0%) or failure of salvage therapy (five-year PFS 36.3%, 95% CI 19.7"“53.2%). Similarly, presence of primary refractory disease or stage IV at rrHL conferred inferior survival. In patients with low-risk disease, however, survival appeared favorable even without ASCT (10"‰y PFS 72.6%, 95% CI 53.7"“84.8%). We herein confirm the curative potential of current rrHL treatments providing a robust benchmark to evaluate novel therapeutic strategies in rrHL. Approximately 50% of rrHL patients experienced a consecutive relapse.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Could Your Patients Benefit? New Trials in Colorectal Cancer

A number of late-phase studies in colorectal cancer have opened in recent months. Could one of your patients benefit from being enrolled?. Metastatic colorectal cancer. Patients with colorectal cancer whose condition has progressed with or has demonstrated intolerance to first-line therapy for metastatic disease are sought for a trial of the use of a circulating-tumor DNA test called Signatera for guiding management in comparison with conventional imaging. As the disease progresses, all patients will receive the same prespecified sequence of US Food and Drug Administration–approved medications for up to 1 year. The study opened October 1 at the University of Florida, in Gainesville, Florida, and aims to enroll 78 participants. The primary endpoint is overall survival (OS). Quality of life (QoL) is not being tracked. More details are available at clinicaltrials.gov.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy