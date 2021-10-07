Clinical Benefit of Cabozantinib Not Impacted by Age in Patients With RAI-Refractory DTC

Farrukh Awan, MD: We’ll keep talking about specific things. I’ll tell you a few specific issues that I deal with. I’m sure a lot of people in the audience might have to deal with these issues. I’ve had problems, and I’ve had discussions, arguments, and fights with various cardiologists. With the cardio-oncology group, as we keep working with them, we have a very nice equation and we’re thinking the same thing. But initially, at least when we weren’t sure how this would pan out and what the issues are, there was always a debate about balancing the risk of bleeding vs the risk of stroke with AFib [atrial fibrillation]. The argument was that if you had ibrutinib—because that was the first 1, so we had the most experience with it and probably similar risks with the other 2—then your risk of major bleeding in the real-world setting is probably 8% to 10%, maybe lower, maybe higher. The risk of minor bleedings could be as high as 30%.

