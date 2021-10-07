U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges Ranks Saint Martin’s 8th Best Value Among Regional Universities in the West

Jacksonville State has been named one of the top universities in the South by the global authority in education rankings, US News & World Report. In the 2022 edition of Best Colleges, JSU was named one of the Top Public Schools in the South – coming in No. 38 among Southern universities that depend upon state funding. The university was also named a Best Regional University in the South. Regional universities are defined as those that offer a full range of undergraduate programs, some master’s programs and a few doctoral programs.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO