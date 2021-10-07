U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges Ranks Saint Martin’s 8th Best Value Among Regional Universities in the West
Saint Martin’s University has earned a place among the country’s best regional universities in the West, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 Best Colleges rankings. The University is ranked 8th overall in Best Value among Regional Universities in the West, a two-place increase from last year’s No. 10 rankings. The Western region of universities includes institutions in Hawai’i, Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.www.thurstontalk.com
