Have You Ever Seen An AV-8B Harrier Use The Meatball To Land On An Amphibious Assault Ship?

By Tyler Rogoway
thedrive
thedrive
 4 days ago
This awesome video shows how Marine vertical landing jets use a Fresnel Lens Optical Landing System like their supercarrier-based counterparts. When you think of carrier landings, a few essentials probably come to mind—hook, wire, and the "Meatball," known by its full name as the Improved Fresnel Lens Optical Landing System, or IFLOS. While the Meatball is known to be a critical component for fixed-wing pilots landing on catapult and arresting gear-equipped (CATOBAR) carriers, it's less known that America's 'big deck' amphibious assault ships (LHDs and LHAs) are also equipped with the system. Thanks to one Harrier pilot that goes by the handle @overdesigned on Twitter, we get to see the system in action right from the cockpit of his AV-8B Harrier.

Rodger Hartley
4d ago

this might be a readable story if it wasn't jumping around because of ad's changes while you try to read !!!!!!

