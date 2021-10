Friends, our market has shown good recovery in the last week and the reason was the American market recovery. The American market i.e. Dow Jones is trading in a range from the last 2-3 months and changing trends in a week or two weeks. However, on a daily chart, it has completed Double Bottom and now needs breakout for more up moves towards lifetime high. It will be sentimentally good for our market. Let's focus on our market’s strength.

