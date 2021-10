MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the most endearing places in the entire Minnesota Zoo is the penguin habitat. “Penguins are, if not the most popular, they’re top-three most popular animals here at the zoo,” penguin keeper Eric Reece said. “I had no idea how popular they were till I started working with them, but everybody loves the penguins.” And few love them more than Reece, who grew up near the zoo in Burnsville. “I always kind of dreamed of working with animals in some capacity, and I ended up working at the zoo,” he said. “I grew up going to it, so it’s...

