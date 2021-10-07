CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

JoJo Siwa Reveals 'Siwas Dance Pop Revolution' Poster & Premiere Date!

justjaredjr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoJo Siwa has announced the premiere date for her upcoming series Siwas Dance Pop Revolution!. The 18-year-old and her mom Jessalynn team up for the new Peacock reality competition series where the create a new pop group called XOMG Pop. In the show, eleven tweens will participate in a series...

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 0

Related
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa reveals what Derek Hough said to her after he was booed for his ‘right’ critique on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“Dancing with the Stars” has a (limited) studio audience again for Season 30, and if there’s one thing you can count on the fans for, it is the unnecessary booing of constructive, fair critiques from the judges that are actually helpful for the celebrity. After JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson‘s peppy cha-cha on Monday, Derek Hough advised her to learn to harness her energy in her routines. “I think with you, more is more, right? But sometimes, especially on the side by side, more isn’t more. You’ve got to contain that energy a little bit. It can get a little bit...
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa is latest DWTS contestant to suffer painful-looking injury

JoJo Siwa discovered just how much ballroom dancing can hurt on Saturday when she updated fans with an injury which will make you wince. The 18-year-old DWTS contestant took to her Instagram Stories to display her legs - and the huge bruises all over them too. Speaking to the camera,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Jojo Siwa
TVShowsAce

‘DWTS’ Cheryl Burke Nervous To Dance Sober Ahead Of Premiere

It’s time for Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars! Many faves will be back to the dance floor tonight including Cheryl Burke. She’s expressed over and over how excited she is to return to the dance floor. This will be her 24th season competing on the show. Cheryl mentioned she’s excited for fans to meet her new dance partner. While she’s ready to show off some moves, she’s also nervous. Keep reading to find out what she shared with fans.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

Dancing with the Stars 30 spoilers: Britney night for JoJo Siwa, cast

Monday night’s new episode of Dancing with the Stars 30 is going to be a huge one — that’s especially the case if you are a Britney Spears fan. The remaining Stars are going to be tapping into the pop megastar’s catalog and performing some of her greatest hits. There’s a pretty good chance that you’ve heard all of these songs in some shape or form.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#New Pop#Team Siwa
Soompi

Lee Do Hyun And Im Soo Jung’s Upcoming Drama “Melancholia” Unveils Main Posters + Confirms Premiere Date

TvN’s upcoming drama “Melancholia” has released its main posters featuring Lee Do Hyun and Im Soo Jung. Set in a private high school that is rife with corruption, “Melancholia” will tell the story of a passionate math teacher named Ji Yoon Soo, and a former math prodigy named Baek Seung Yoo, as they fight to overcome social conventions and prejudices together.
WORLD
districtchronicles.com

DWTS alumni would love to replace Tyra Banks as the show’s host

People are complaining more and more lately over Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks. If people want a former DWTS alumni to replace her, one just threw their name in the hat. Banks is an executive producer for Dancing With the Stars, so her job is probably secure, no...
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ cha cha was ‘full of vitality,’ but judges think there’s one thing she needs to fix [WATCH]

JoJo Siwa closed the show during the “Dancing with the Stars” season premiere with her historic same-sex performance with pro partner Jenna Johnson. But how did she do with her cha cha in week two when one celebrity was ultimately sent home on “First Elimination” night? Watch her routine above, and see what the judges had to say about her performance below. SEE‘Dancing with the Stars’ First Elimination night recap: How did ‘DWTS’ deal with Cheryl Burke’s COVID, and who was sent home? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG] Len Goodman: “I just saw before this my favorite ballroom dance of the season [Amanda Kloots‘s...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
kfrxfm.com

Jojo Siwa kills the Cha Cha on DWTS

Omaha native Jojo Siwa killed her performance of the Cha Cha on Dancing with The Stars. In true Jojo fashion, she danced to one of the biggest songs of last summer Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”
TV SHOWS
Cars 108

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Premiere Date Revealed in New Teaser

Pop the champagne and start liberally applying wax to your favorite vintage car: Cobra Kai is back. Almost two years after the surprising conclusion of Season 3, the popular Karate Kid sequel series will return to Netflix with a new run of episodes. This time eternal enemies Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) have become reluctant partners in their mission to destroy the Cobra Kai once and for all. As teased earlier this year, this season will introduce Terry Silver, the main villain from The Karate Kid Part III, to the cast of the show.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

‘DWTS’ Jenna Johnson Admits She’s Been ‘Inspired To Push Herself’ Since Making History With JoJo Siwa

Who run the world? Girls! Jenna Johnson spoke to HL about breaking barriers as the first same-sex partnership on this season of ‘Dancing With The Stars.’. This season, Dancing With The Stars made history with the inclusion of the first same-sex dance partnership in the 30 seasons of the show. Season 29 runner-up Jenna Johnson was paired up with beloved YouTube personality JoJo Siwa, who came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021. In speaking on the HollywoodLife Podcast, Jenna revealed that she said yes to partnering with another woman “without hesitation,” but in the days that followed, “a ton of pressure set in.” “I was so honored but I felt a ton of pressure, because I just knew how much could go into this and how many eyes were going to be watching. And, because it is new and it is different and it is a little bit scary for some people. But the second I met JoJo, all of those fears went away,” Jenna admitted. “She is just so open and willing to do whatever whenever. She just was like a dream student for me.”
CELEBRITIES
geekculture.co

The Book of Boba Fett Disney+ Premiere Date Revealed

The Book of Boba Fett officially has a premiere date on Disney+. The spinoff series will debut on 29 December on the streamer. This announcement comes after the series was teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian. In The Book of Boba Fett,...
TV & VIDEOS
GoldDerby

‘Dancing with the Stars’ week 2 slugfest: Will they dare to give JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson romantic dances? [WATCH]

After two weeks of competition JoJo Siwa has already emerged as one of the top cotnenders for the Mirror Ball Trophy season on “Dancing with the Stars.” But one thing we haven’t seen from her and her pro partner Jenna Johnson yet is a romantic routine. Will “DWTS” show that kind of intimacy between two women on the dance floor? I discussed that and much more with Gold Derby contributors Jeffrey Kare and Cordell Martin when we broke down the second episode of the season, “First Elimination.” Watch our slugfest above. SEEJoJo Siwa reveals what Derek Hough said to her after...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy