NBA

Big Baby was a big cheater, feds charge

 5 days ago

Ronald Glen "Big Baby" Davis, who played on the last Celtics championship team,ay in 2008, was among 18 former NBA players indicted on charges they defrauded the league's health benefits plan, which covers both current players and retirees like him. Davis and the others allegedly received a total of $2.5...

Black Enterprise

18 Ex-NBA Players Arrested In $4 Million NBA Insurance Fraud Scam Including Big Baby, Sebastian Telfair & Shannon Brown

Eighteen former NBA players have been brought up on charges t for allegedly running a healthcare fraud scheme from 2017 to 2020, CBS Sports reports. According to an indictment unsealed in the Southern District in New York on Thursday, nearly two dozen former NBA players were charged for their alleged involvement in a $4 million health insurance fraud scheme that aimed to rip off the league’s health and wellness benefits plan for retired players.
CBS LA

Darius Miles And Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Among Several Ex-Clippers, Laker, Charged In $4M NBA Healthcare Fraud Scheme

LOS ANGELES (AP/CBSLA) – Eighteen former NBA players, including several ex-Los Angeles Clippers and a former Laker, have been federally charged in a $4 million healthcare fraud scheme. FILE — Darius Miles of the Clippers during the game against the Vancouver Grizzlies at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Nov. 2, 2000. (Getty Images) The defendants include former Clippers players Darius Miles, Sebastian Telfair and Glen “Big Baby” Davis. Shannon Brown, who won two titles with the Lakers, was also charged. The eighteen ex-players were charged with defrauding the NBA’s health and welfare benefit plan, according to an indictment Thursday in New York. At...
Larry Brown Sports

Big Baby Davis, Tony Allen among ex-NBA players arrested on fraud charges

More than a dozen NBA players were arrested on Thursday following an investigation into a fraud scheme, and there were some very recognizable names among the group. An indictment that was unsealed in New York showed that 18 former NBA players have been federally charged for allegedly defrauding the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of nearly $4 million, according to NBC News. Terrence Williams was considered the ringleader of the scheme, which involved players submitting fake reimbursement claims for medical and dental services they never received. The charges the ex-players are facing are conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.
CBS Denver

Former Colorado Teachers Jonathan & Diana Toebbe Now Accused In Espionage Case

DENVER (CBS4) – Two former Colorado educators will go before a federal judge on Tuesday morning after the FBI says they were caught trying to sell classified nuclear secrets. According to a spokesperson for Kent Denver School, Jonathan and Diana Toebbe worked in the science department of their high school starting in 2005. Federal law enforcement arrested the couple, who now lives in Annapolis, Maryland, over the weekend on charges related to espionage. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe (credit: CBS) Jonathan Toebbe, a former Navy Engineer, earned master’s degree in nuclear engineering at Colorado School of Mines in 2012. According to court documents, in April of...
CBS Pittsburgh

Dept. Of Justice: Couple Facing Espionage-Related Charges Allegedly Used Pittsburgh Address In Scheme

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A couple out of Maryland is facing espionage-related charges after they allegedly tried to exchange confidential data to an FBI agent posing as a foreign official. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) arrested 42-year-old Jonathan Toebbe and his wife, 45-year-old Diana Toebbe, on Saturday in West Virginia. The DOJ accuses Jonathan Toebbe of attempting to contact a foreign official, who he did not know was actually an undercover FBI agent, about nuclear-powered warships. Toebbe was a nuclear engineer with the Navy. Officials allege in April of 2020, he sent a package with some of the restricted data and offered more data in exchange for payment to a foreign government. The package had a return address in Pittsburgh. Over a year, Toebbe allegedly sent SD cards with encrypted data at drop-off locations in multiple states, and the FBI said they discovered data on submarine nuclear reactors on the cards. They also accuse his wife of acting as a lookout when Toebbe would drop off the SD cards. The Toebbes will appear in federal court on Tuesday. The FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service continue to investigate.
CBS Tampa

Annapolis Couple, Navy Nuclear Engineer & Wife, Charged With Espionage

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday. In a criminal complaint detailing espionage-related charges against Jonathan Toebbe, the government said he sold information for nearly the past year to a contact he believed represented a foreign power. That country was not named in the court documents. Read more
Telegraph

Ten members of NYC crime family arrested including 87-year-old boss

Members of a New York City crime family threatened violence, pressured workers and pocketed phony "pension" payments in a two-decade plot to seize control of a city construction union and its lucrative employee health insurance program, prosecutors alleged in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday. Ten members of the Colombo crime...
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
Daily News

More problems at fed jail in Brooklyn; Inmates report no lights, water or hot food, few staffers

Inmates at a Brooklyn federal jail once described by a judge as an “ongoing disgrace” faced new problems over the weekend — no water, spotty electricity, no hot food and staff levels so low that one inmate was told to figure out how to take his own psychiatric medication, defense lawyers charge. The reported wretched conditions were the latest at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset ...
