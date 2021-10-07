Ky. Power awards $50K to SOAR

SOAR Board of Directors executive chair Kim McCann, Governor Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins, Congressman Hal Rogers and SOAR Executive Director Colby Hall accept KPEGG Award from Amanda Clark, Kentucky Power’s external affairs manager. Submitted photo

ASHLAND SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region) has accepted a $50,000 economic development grant from Kentucky Power to host two mini-summits in the SOAR region, according to a news release.

The Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant program funds the grant.

SOAR usually hosts a large summit every year as stakeholders from its 54-county region convene. In 2022, SOAR will still have its signature summit in addition to two mini-summits, thanks in large part to this grant. Mini-summit topics will include tourism and a 21st Century digital economy workforce.

“SOAR is grateful for this award,” said Colby Hall, SOAR’s executive director. “We are blessed to have had a single keynote SOAR Summit for the past eight years. We look forward to offering multiple conventions across SOAR’s 54-county region in 2022 as a direct result of these resources.”

According to the press release, the KPEGG program assists in the funding of economic development programs or projects that promote the creation and retention of manufacturing and/or industrial investment and jobs. The program has completed its fourth yearly cycle and last year 19 grants for economic development efforts in Kentucky Power’s service territory were awarded — totaling $859,175.

The program is available in all 20 counties served by Kentucky Power.

Visit kentuckypower.com/development for more information.