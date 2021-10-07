CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Ky. Power awards $50K to SOAR

By Staff report
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RlWNE_0cKJ590a00
SOAR Board of Directors executive chair Kim McCann, Governor Senior Adviser Rocky Adkins, Congressman Hal Rogers and SOAR Executive Director Colby Hall accept KPEGG Award from Amanda Clark, Kentucky Power’s external affairs manager. Submitted photo

ASHLAND SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region) has accepted a $50,000 economic development grant from Kentucky Power to host two mini-summits in the SOAR region, according to a news release.

The Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant program funds the grant.

SOAR usually hosts a large summit every year as stakeholders from its 54-county region convene. In 2022, SOAR will still have its signature summit in addition to two mini-summits, thanks in large part to this grant. Mini-summit topics will include tourism and a 21st Century digital economy workforce.

“SOAR is grateful for this award,” said Colby Hall, SOAR’s executive director. “We are blessed to have had a single keynote SOAR Summit for the past eight years. We look forward to offering multiple conventions across SOAR’s 54-county region in 2022 as a direct result of these resources.”

According to the press release, the KPEGG program assists in the funding of economic development programs or projects that promote the creation and retention of manufacturing and/or industrial investment and jobs. The program has completed its fourth yearly cycle and last year 19 grants for economic development efforts in Kentucky Power’s service territory were awarded — totaling $859,175.

The program is available in all 20 counties served by Kentucky Power.

Visit kentuckypower.com/development for more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Emails show Jon Gruden called Biden a 'clueless p----'

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster Jon Gruden mocked President Biden in 2011, calling him a "clueless p----," according to new leaked emails. Gruden's emails were obtained and reviewed by The New York Times, which published details of the messages Monday evening. The report reveals a litany of...
POTUS
NBC News

Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving will not play until vaccination status is resolved

The Brooklyn Nets benched superstar guard Kyrie Irving, one of the NBA's most prominent unvaccinated players, the team said Tuesday. “Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, KY
Ashland, KY
Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
NBC News

Why Southwest Airlines could be vulnerable to mass disruptions

Southwest Airlines passengers faced more travel woes Monday as hundreds of flights were canceled in a major disruption that began over the weekend and has led to more than 2,000 flight cancellations. More than 360 flights had been canceled as of Monday afternoon and another nearly 1,000 delayed, according to...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appalachian#Kpegg#Kentucky Power
Fox News

Nobel prize given to three US-based economists

A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize for economics Monday for pioneering research that showed an increase in minimum wage does not lead to less hiring and immigrants do not lower pay for native-born workers, challenging commonly held ideas. Two others shared the award for creating a way to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Ashland, KY
2K+
Followers
113
Post
352K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Comments / 0

Community Policy