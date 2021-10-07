Facebook Reveals $10 Million Fund For ‘Horizon Worlds’ Creators
Facebook changes the name of its upcoming social VR platform to better represent its diverse selection of virtual worlds. Last year Facebook launched its invite-only Horizon beta program, offering a select group of Oculus Quest users the chance to create their own virtual worlds using an extensive arsenal of best-in-class world-building tools. Since then, Facebook Horizon has grown immensely in both size and scale. Early creators have already created hundreds of worlds for the highly-anticipated social VR platform. What was once a barren digital landscape is now a community-driven world where users can create, explore, and collaborate on custom games, activities, and locations.vrscout.com
Comments / 0