Designer Q&A: Huff-Dewberry

Southern Home (SH): What was your aha moment, when you knew you were destined to decorate?. Will Huff (WH): I never really had a specific one. My father was an interior decorator, and I was always interested. I constantly rearranged my room and even rearranged houses for some of my friends’ parents. My dad discouraged me from going into the business, because he knew that being a successful designer is much more than picking fabrics and furniture—he used to tell me it was 10% creative and 90% business. It wasn’t until I was in my 20s and I tried a few other career options that he finally helped steer me into the direction to become an interior designer. Once I actually started working in the field I’d been around my whole life, I knew I’d made the right choice.