VIDEO: Rabbi Yaakov Yosef Reinman – How did the generation of the Mabul go off?

After 43 years in the pulpit, thousands of Sabbath and Holiday services, countless sermons, scores of counseling sessions, numerous guided tours of Israel — as well as officiating at weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, funerals, unveilings, and other life cycle events too many too count — Rabbi Charles A. Klein is retiring from the Merrick Jewish Centre at the end of this year. He is leaving a congregation in which he had a principal role building up to more than 700 families, elevating the synagogue to be the premier conservative one on the South Shore of Long Island. Particularly noteworthy is the number of young families — second and even third generations — who have returned to live in Merrick to make the MJC their spiritual home.

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO