VIDEO: Rabbi Yaakov Yosef Reinman – How did the generation of the Mabul go off?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Rabbi Reinman on a journey of deep thoughts on Parshas Noach. Why would Noach “be considered nothing” had he lived in the generation of Avraham?. Understanding Avodah Zarah. Why did Cham harm Noach?

thelakewoodscoop.com

She Showed Up At The Rav’s Office Crying. This Is What He Did

[COMMUNICATED] The studies and personal offices of the biggest rabbis in Israel are often communal spaces: During set hours of the day the nation’s spiritual leaders accept guests, who come to them with questions in Torah learning, ot to ask for their blessing. One young woman who was brought to the home of Rav Chaim Kanievsky had a story so dire, and tears so genuine, that she moved all who met her.
RELIGION
thelakewoodscoop.com

Is Shabbos a Gift From Hashem — or to Hashem?

Hashem refers to Shabbos as a matana tovah, which He keeps in His house of treasures. Does that mean Hashem still holds on to Shabbos? Rabbi Pinches Friedman shares the fascinating history of the first Shabbosim to explain their significance and how — even when someone doesn’t have time to prepare properly — Shabbos is still a gift.
RELIGION
Herald Community Newspapers

Merrick Jewish Centre plans send-off for Rabbi Klein

After 43 years in the pulpit, thousands of Sabbath and Holiday services, countless sermons, scores of counseling sessions, numerous guided tours of Israel — as well as officiating at weddings, bar and bat mitzvahs, funerals, unveilings, and other life cycle events too many too count — Rabbi Charles A. Klein is retiring from the Merrick Jewish Centre at the end of this year. He is leaving a congregation in which he had a principal role building up to more than 700 families, elevating the synagogue to be the premier conservative one on the South Shore of Long Island. Particularly noteworthy is the number of young families — second and even third generations — who have returned to live in Merrick to make the MJC their spiritual home.
RELIGION
thelakewoodscoop.com

Tonight: Daf Yomi completes Beitzah, Begins Rosh Hashana; List of Daf Yomi Shiurim in the Lakewood area

It’s never too late to start a new Mesechta! See the list below of the many available Shiurim. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at general@thelakewoodscoop.com.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Rabbi Butrimovitz Pleads “Don’t Let the Englewood Yeshiva Get Washed Away”

The storm is long over… but our long road back is just beginning. No effort is being spared to rebuild and get back to helping the bochrim return to learning and growing as soon as humanly possible. Our bochrim are losing out every day that we lack a proper structure for them, and it’s imperative that we get back to properly servicing them. But we can’t do it without your help.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Teaching: An “Insider Job” – Part 1 | Rabbi Dovid Abenson

Our chinuch institutions play an extremely important role in educating our children. Mechanchim and Rebbeim are working to the best of their ability. Although I am frequently critical of these institutions, my intention is not to undermine or deny the amazing work they do. Nevertheless, having worked with struggling and gifted students globally for over three decades, a recurring issue is the inability of even advanced, bright students to learn the text properly inside. It is my hope that by raising awareness of these issues, improvements can be made so that the ultimate goal of our schools — the Torah education of all Jewish children — may better be realised.
EDUCATION
