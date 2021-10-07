Wilma Noles Thomason

CLYDE — Wilma Dean Noles Thomason, a dear and special lady with a loving and kind spirit passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Wilma was born July 29, 1931, in LaGrange, Georgia, to the late John Noles and the late Laura Nations Noles. She had made her home in Haywood County for the past 62 years and was a devoted homemaker. Wilma was blessed with a wonderful and full life of 90 years and each day was filled with love, happiness, great pride and joy of caring for her children. She was a talented seamstress, often designing and sewing beautiful dresses for her daughters. She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, watching her favorite game shows on television and also keeping busy with crossword puzzles. Wilma was a wonderful cook and her delicious potato salad and cornbread were favorites of everyone. She worked tirelessly during the spring and summer seasons planting and tending her vegetable garden and canning endless jars of delicious green beans and other vegetables. She was a lady of strong Christian faith and had attended Clyde Wesleyan Methodist Church. As we remember Wilma, a loving mother, a wonderful grandmother and great-grandmother, a dear sister, and a special friend, we give thanks for her life and the example she has been to each of us. We will cherish her memory forever.