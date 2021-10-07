Medicare beneficiaries encouraged to review plans during open enrollment
N.C. Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is encouraging Medicare beneficiaries to compare and evaluate their plans and make necessary changes during the upcoming open enrollment period. Medicare plans and prices change, and it is important for beneficiaries to take advantage of the open enrollment by contacting local Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) counselors to save money, improve coverage or both.www.themountaineer.com
Comments / 0