On Windows 11, alongside the redesigned experience, you will also notice that the new Taskbar has a purple button, which is the icon for the new Chat app. The experience is actually part of the consumer version of Microsoft Teams that comes integrated by default on Windows 11. The idea with this integration is to bring an easy-to-use interface to quickly connect with family and friends with video calls and text messages without downloading another application.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO