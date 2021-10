PHOENIX — Valley freeways will be mostly clear of scheduled restrictions this weekend outside of a closure of Loop 101 in north Phoenix. The westbound Loop 101 Pima Freeway will be closed between State Route 51 and Cave Creek Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a widening project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO