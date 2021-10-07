CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Did the Zodiac Killer Get His Name? The Serial Killer’s Story, Explained

 4 days ago
After decades of being unable to put a face to the name, a team of independent investigators announced that they may have identified the notorious serial killer known as the Zodiac Killer. Although the suspect is no longer alive, this new information helps bring victims' families just one step closer to knowing the truth. While the case is still being investigated and remains open, let's take a look at everything we know about the Zodiac Killer.

Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AL.com

Woman found dead in Mississippi in 1977 identified, may have been victim of serial killer Samuel Little

After 40 years, skeletal remains known only as “Escatawpa Jane Doe” have been identified through DNA. The woman’s name was Clara Birdlong, and Jackson County Sheriff’s investigators believe she was murdered by serial killer Samuel Little, a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says. Little confessed to more than 90 murders throughout the southeast before he died at age 80 in a California prison cell.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Union Democrat

Authorities cast doubt on claims that Groveland man was Zodiac Killer

A group of unofficial investigators made headlines Wednesday when they announced their theory that a now-deceased Groveland house painter named Gary Francis Poste was the infamous Zodiac Killer, known for a string of unsolved murders in the San Francisco Bay Area from 1968 to 1969 that has kept detectives and armchair sleuths alike guessing for decades.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TMZ.com

Alleged Zodiac Killer Gary Francis Poste's Cause of Death Revealed

TMZ now knows what killed possibly one of the most infamous serial killers in United States history ... and it certainly didn't sound peaceful. Gary Francis Poste, the alleged Zodiac Killer, died from sepsis, septic shock, dysphagia and vascular dementia ... according to his death certificate. Sepsis is the body's...
LIFESTYLE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s Escatawpa Jane Doe ID’d 44 years after her murder; She was murdered by serial killer, police say

More than four decades after an unidentified woman’s body was found murdered, Mississippi law enforcement investigators say they’ve discovered her identity and they say America’s most prolific serial killer murdered her. Jackson County Sheriff’s Investigators said Tuesday they have identified the skeletal remains of a woman found in December 1977.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KRON4 News

Zodiac Killer identified by cold case team

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A cold case team of more than three dozen specialists investigating the Zodiac Killer has named someone they believe is a “very strong suspect” in the unsolved killings in the San Francisco Bay Area in the 1960s. The Case Breakers, which consist of retired law enforcement...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
