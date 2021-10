BUTTE, Mont. — The Haystack Fire burning 10 miles northeast of Butte has grown to 21,231 acres over the weekend according to an overnight infrared flight. "Most of the growth and mapped intense heat was in three areas where it appeared quite active: the headwaters of Moose Creek where it has been active for the last several burn periods, the northwest part of the fire, and the southeast finger of the fire. Intense, scattered and isolated heat were also mapped."

BUTTE, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO