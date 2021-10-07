CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonora, CA

PG&E Closely Monitoring Next Week’s Projected Windy Weather

By B.J. Hansen
mymotherlode.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonora, CA — While no planned power outages are currently scheduled, PG&E admits that it is keeping a close eye on the weather conditions projected on Monday. We reported earlier that a wet weather system is first anticipated to arrive in the area on Friday, bringing the potential for light rain in the foothills and snow in the high country. Because of this, Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass and Highway 108 Sonora Pass will both temporarily close at noon today. Highway 120 Tioga pass will close at 5pm. The weather system is anticipated to move out of the area by Saturday.

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Emails show Jon Gruden called Biden a 'clueless p----'

Former Las Vegas Raiders coach and NFL broadcaster Jon Gruden mocked President Biden in 2011, calling him a "clueless p----," according to new leaked emails. Gruden's emails were obtained and reviewed by The New York Times, which published details of the messages Monday evening. The report reveals a litany of...
POTUS
NBC News

Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving will not play until vaccination status is resolved

The Brooklyn Nets benched superstar guard Kyrie Irving, one of the NBA's most prominent unvaccinated players, the team said Tuesday. “Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tuolumne, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Sonora, CA
NBC News

Why Southwest Airlines could be vulnerable to mass disruptions

Southwest Airlines passengers faced more travel woes Monday as hundreds of flights were canceled in a major disruption that began over the weekend and has led to more than 2,000 flight cancellations. More than 360 flights had been canceled as of Monday afternoon and another nearly 1,000 delayed, according to...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg E#Sacramento Valley#Extreme Weather#Highway 120#Psps#Northern Operations And#Calaveras
Fox News

Nobel prize given to three US-based economists

A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize for economics Monday for pioneering research that showed an increase in minimum wage does not lead to less hiring and immigrants do not lower pay for native-born workers, challenging commonly held ideas. Two others shared the award for creating a way to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy