PG&E Closely Monitoring Next Week’s Projected Windy Weather

Sonora, CA — While no planned power outages are currently scheduled, PG&E admits that it is keeping a close eye on the weather conditions projected on Monday. We reported earlier that a wet weather system is first anticipated to arrive in the area on Friday, bringing the potential for light rain in the foothills and snow in the high country. Because of this, Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass and Highway 108 Sonora Pass will both temporarily close at noon today. Highway 120 Tioga pass will close at 5pm. The weather system is anticipated to move out of the area by Saturday.