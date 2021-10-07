Nature Matters: Enjoy these scientific names

As I sit on the porch soaking up the morning sun, I often find myself gazing at the base of the two red oak trees on our lawn. I transplanted both of them as wild saplings from elsewhere on our land, and now I am surprised to realize that the elder tree is 17 inches in diameter and the younger 14 inches. My first impression of the swelling butts of these trees is that they look remarkably like elephant feet, or at least what I conceive elephants’ feet look like. The stocky legs swell seamlessly into the foot, with rough gray bark similar to an elephant’s rough gray skin.

GARDENING ・ 13 DAYS AGO