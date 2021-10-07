Dave Grohl explains how music — and a hitchhiker wearing a Kurt Cobain t-shirt — helped him heal
Dave Grohl only spent three and a half years drumming for Nirvana — but he says it felt like a lifetime. The band’s iconic album “Nevermind” came out 30 years ago last month. And Grohl started the Foo Fighters after Kurt Cobain’s heartbreaking suicide in 1994. Grohl writes about his life — from being a regular at the White House to Saturday Night Live — in his new memoir, “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music.”www.kedm.org
