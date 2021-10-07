Dave Grohl explains how music — and a hitchhiker wearing a Kurt Cobain t-shirt — helped him heal

John Mellencamp revealed to Indianapolis Monthly, that in addition to recently recording — he and Bruce Springsteen actually painted together: “Bruce and I have done two paintings together. We have a painting that we worked on for two days straight. He painted one side and I painted the other. Bruce had never painted at all and he was really good, really into it. I was surprised at how hard he tried. He was like, 'How do you do this, John? How do I make this work?' We’re trying to figure out how to sell it and give the money to charity. But I was proud of him. He went after it.” (Indianapolis Monthy)

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO