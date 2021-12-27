NFL Passing Leaders: All-Time Touchdowns

Beloved football coach and NFL commentator John Madden has died at 85. Numerous stars in the sports world shared their condolences in mourning for the NFL “legend.”. Beloved Hall of Fame coach and broadcaster John Madden has died at the age of 85. Roger Goodell, 62, NFL commissioner, confirmed the news on Dec. 28, as numerous NFL stars mourned the football icon’s sudden death. “On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” Roger said in a statement, “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.”
