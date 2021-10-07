St. Louis is on top 50 rodent-infested cities list

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis is one of the top 50 rodent-infested cities in America, according to Terminix Global Holdings which provides pest control services.

The list came out Thursday now that the weather is starting to get cooler and “rats and mice will be looking for warm, safe places to live, including our homes,” Terminix’s director of technical and regulatory services Dan Baldwin said.

St. Louis came in at 32 on the list and Kansas City, Missouri came in at 45. Los Angeles was 1 and New York was 2.

The list was informed with data on the number of requests for help with rats and/or mice issues in each city over the past year.

Below is the list of the top 10 most rodent-infested cities.

Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Philadelphia, PA San Francisco, CA Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX Chicago, IL DC Houston, TX Atlanta, GA Boston, MA

The list came out ahead of Rodent Awareness Week which is from October 17 to October 23.

Florida had the most cities on the top 50 list with six. Tampa was 14, Orlando was 15, Miami was 23, West Palm Beach was 31, Jacksonville was 44, and Fort Myers was 50.

Click here for more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.