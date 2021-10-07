CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanna Fly to Florida for Cheap? New Hampshire’s MHT Adds Spirit Airlines

By Sarah Sullivan
Spirit Airlines begins flying out of Manchester today and has set up a huge flip flop for you to take a pic with before you begin your trip!. Flights out of Boston, Spirit Airlines has flights to Florida for $23 dollars one way! What?! True statement! If you want to go round trip, it'll cost you all of $53! That is cheap, cheap, cheap! If you fly out of Manchester, it won't cost you much more - a whole $61, per the quote I got from their website.

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

