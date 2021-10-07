Arts Advisory Board
The Elon Arts Advisory Board is tasked with selecting works of art and working in cooperation with other Town advisory boards to develop a public art program for the Town of Elon. The advisory board selects works of art to be approved by the Board of Aldermen before they are acquired or transferred, sold or deaccessioned. The advisory board advocates for public art in Elon, reviews, and assists with public art projects. The Arts Advisory Board works with town departments to create community art projects such as the annual Earth Day Art Contest.www.townofelon.com
