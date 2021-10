New York-based recording artist, writer, and lecturing professor Mike Errico ’88 has built his name on the strength of critically acclaimed releases and extensive composition for film and TV. In 2013, he received an invitation from then-Dean of Berkeley College Kevin Hicks ’89 to talk with undergrads about making a life in music; the talk grew into a Yale seminar entitled "The Art and Business of Songwriting,” which Mike has been teaching ever since. “When I was at school, songwriting was, let’s just say, not well represented, so I tried to create the songwriting class you always wish you'd taken, taught by the professor you always wish you'd had.” His classes have been immensely popular and he has taken them beyond Yale’s walls to Wesleyan and New York University’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 6 DAYS AGO