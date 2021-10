My name is Jane O’Connor, and I will be a Junior this upcoming school year at Chapman University. Throughout my Chapman experience, I have taken a wide variety of classes that pique my interest. Still, ultimately, I have chosen to graduate in the Spring of 2023, majoring in Communication Studies and double minoring in Spanish and Psychology. I have always had a passion for languages and collaborating with peers, and these subjects have allowed me to do just that.

ORANGE, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO