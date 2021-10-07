The Offspring release “The Opioid Diaries” music video
Today, The Offspring unveiled the video for "The Opioid Diaries." The song, which appears on the band's acclaimed, chart-topping tenth studio album 'Let the Bad Times Roll,' is part cautionary tale and part admonition, and takes aim squarely at the source of the opioid crisis that has devastated communities around the world for more than twenty years: Big Pharma. As lead singer Dexter Holland notes, "I wrote this Offspring song about addiction. While drug addiction is certainly not a new issue, the opioid epidemic in America is different. It's different because it was created by, and driven by, Big Pharma – and I wrote this song to say that the pharmaceutical industry should be held accountable for its consequences."
