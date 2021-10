My mum started telling me to "trust the timing" and "let go of control" pretty early on. Blessed with a Type A, lil’ competitive freak daughter whose love of goals, lists and checks has never known any bounds, she must have had a feeling that we’d be in for a fun ride. What she could not have predicted is how the past two years would unfold – because let me tell you, trying to get through a disruptive global pandemic as someone who needs to plan out as much of their life as they can? I wouldn’t necessarily recommend it.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO