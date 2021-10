Democratic senators are scrambling to unify their entire caucus behind the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, which contains many of the most ambitious policies that could define President Joe Biden’s legacy for generations to come. But in their bid to get moderate hold-outs like Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema on board, they’re looking into shrinking or dropping one of the best policies in the package: the expanded child tax credit.

