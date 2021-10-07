CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanzibari novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel Prize in literature

 4 days ago

Abdulrazak Gurnah is this year’s winner of the Nobel Prize in literature. The novelist from Zanzibar is the first African to win the prize in nearly two decades. NPR’s Neda Ulaby explains the significance of his work. This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

KEDM

Two journalists from Philippines, Russia win Nobel Peace Prize

Two journalists won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. Maria Ressa, co-founder and CEO of the news website The Rappler in the Philippines, and Dmitry Andreyevich Muratov, founder and editor of the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, were recognized “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace,” the Nobel Committee said.
ASIA
KEDM

Faces of NPR: Daniel Alarcón

Faces Of NPR showcases the people behind NPR--from the voices you hear every day on the radio to the ones who work outside of the recording studio. You'll find out about what they do and what they're inspired by on the daily. This week, we feature Daniel Alarcón, Host and Producer of Radio Ambulante.
WORLD
KEDM

This novel about Haiti's 2010 earthquake shows us: People persist

On January 12th 2010, a catastrophic earthquake hit Haiti, killing an estimated 250,000 to 300,000 individuals. In the chapter "Dying Together" in The Art of Death, a work of macabre and brilliant commentary, Edwidge Danticat writes about watching the television coverage in Miami that day, in a state of shock.
WORLD
WREG

Nobel literature prize awarded to Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah

STOCKHOLM (AP) — U.K.-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday for works that explore the legacies of imperialism on uprooted individuals. The Swedish Academy said the award was in recognition of his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf […]
AFRICA
abc17news.com

Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah awarded Nobel literature prize

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. The Swedish Academy said the award was in recognition of his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism.” Born in Zanzibar in 1948 and based in England, Gurnah is a professor at the University of Kent. He wrote 10 novels, including “Paradise,” which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 1994. The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (over $1.14 million). Gurnah was lauded for characters who “find themselves in the gulf between cultures … confronting racism and prejudice, but also compelling themselves to silence the truth or reinventing a biography to avoid conflict with reality.”
AFRICA

