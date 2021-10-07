Investigation continuing into fatal shooting of woman by LBUSD safety officer
LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — The investigation was continuing Thursday into the fatal shooting of a young woman by a Long Beach Unified School District safety officer. Mona Rodriguez, 18, was shot Sept. 27 in the area of Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue, near Millikan High School, and was placed on life support until Tuesday, when her family's lawyer said organs were donated that would save the lives of five people.spectrumnews1.com
