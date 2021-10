Back-to-back victories at the Breeders' Cup is next on the agenda for Golden Pal following his return to winning ways at Keeneland last weekend. So impressive when dominating from the front in the Juvenile Turf Sprint at Keeneland last year, Wesley Ward's stable star missed the first half of the current campaign due to an early-season setback - ruling out an intended appearance at Royal Ascot.

ANIMALS ・ 7 HOURS AGO