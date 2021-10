After more than a year of online classes, much of the Georgetown University community was excited to return to in-person learning and the immersive opportunities it provides. Students interested in science can once again work in labs, and discussion sections can occur without interruptions from unstable WiFi connections. While many students benefit from being back in the physical classroom, others, particularly those with health concerns, need virtual options to attend class or make up their schoolwork.

