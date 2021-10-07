CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

City of Bangor to host ‘walking audit’ of streets and sidewalks

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR – For the month of October the City of Bangor, with support from the Bangor Livable Communities Committee, will be hosting a city-wide walking audit as a way to get people who work and live in the city out and about to evaluate the safety and walkability of their neighborhood streets. The data that results from the audit will be used in the city’s Comprehensive Plan to generate recommendations for making the city’s streets and sidewalks safer for pedestrians.

