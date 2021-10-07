The New Boozer Bridge Officially Opened

Bridge construction at Domtar Packaging is underway in Downtown Kingsport. The project will result in a two-way bridge across Reedy Creek that will serve as a new entry and exit point for trucks hauling raw and finished material at the site. The bridge includes five 160-foot concrete beams that required a brief traffic stop when they arrived on the Domtar site last month. The new bridge is designed to reduce disruptions to traffic through Main Street and downtown, Charlie Floyd, Domtar vice president of packaging strategic capital said. Due to the construction, the portion of the Greenbelt beside the Domtar property has been closed for the past month, but by the end of next week, Floyd said, that portion of the Greenbelt will reopen to the public. Bridge construction is projected to wrap up by the end of 2021.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO