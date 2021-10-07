The New Boozer Bridge Officially Opened

By Sherri Blevins The new Boozer Bridge is officially opened. The Rainsville Chamber of Commerce and the Mayor and City Council held a ribbon-cutting on Monday, October 4, 2021, to honor the occasion. The new bridge runs parallel to the dilapidated old one that served the area for decades.Mayor Lingerfelt…
(KFVS) - The Federal Highway Administration issued a Finding of No Significant Impact for the Chester Bridge study. You can find the entire FONSI and final environmental assessment online. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, the Chester Bridge study was conducted to evaluate options to develop a safe and...
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fayette County Commissioners announced Bridge Day has been officially canceled but not due to COVID-19 concerns. “We did not make this decision lightly,” according to the statement. The statement goes on to say that there are “many theories” as to why the event was canceled, and they would “like to set the record straight.”
ROCKAWAY - It's been a long time coming, but there's finally a new dam and accompanying bridge at Parks Lake in the borough. The cost was just about $2 million, and the borough paid it all, with some funds being squirreled away for the project each year for about the past decade.
“The last couple of weeks have been pretty hard for commuting, getting out with the kids and getting places so we’re really grateful.”. Pedestrians and vehicles started crossing Mt. Murphy Bridge in Coloma immediately after it passed a load-bearing test Friday morning conducted by El Dorado County Department of Transportation staff.
The third, and final, Panther Island bridge in Fort Worth is now open. An official ribbon-cutting for the Henderson Street Bridge will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. at the south end of the new bridge. This bridge is the third to open, following the White Settlement...
Construction of the new William Everett Lewallen Memorial Bridge, known by many as the "green bridge," is complete and drivers could begin driving across it from Clinton to South Clinton and vice versa in a couple of weeks. However, related work is still underway and a firm date for demolition...
To prevent interference with the bat habitat, KYTC is not releasing the location of the bridge, but say it is a two-lane, concrete box beam bridge carrying a state highway in a rural area. A 2018 inspection by the Bridging Kentucky program identified significant cracking and spalling of the concrete. Heavy guano staining was also visible underneath the bridge.
By Terry Schrimscher SPRINGVILLE — The Springville City Council held a special called meeting on Monday night, November 11, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year 2021-22. Also on the agenda was a request from Police Chief Wayne Walton for the purchase of new vehicles. Chief Walton has requested three new vehicles for the […]
Dr. Eric V. Thomas Sept. 17 celebrated the opening of Sunshine Dentistry's new, state-of-the-art facility, located at 209 South Main St., in Court House. The day was full of joy and excitement for the future. The new building expands the available treatment areas, along with space for state-of-the-art equipment, a CBCT Scanner, HEBBA air filtration system, aerosol eliminators in every operatory, and a large reception area that allows for social distancing.
What is your name? * Alex Wan What is your age? * 54 What is your occupation? * Nonprofit Executive What is your city of residence? * Atlanta How many years in public service? * 8 (Atlanta City Council District 6 Representative, 2010-2018) List your Community/Civic Affiliations: * Atlanta Regional Commission Board; Piedmont Park Conservancy Board; Invest Atlanta Board; Live […]
WACO, Texas – The City Center Waco and members of the community cut the ribbon Monday on a new gathering place called the Bridge Street Plaza. Before Interstate 35, the gateway into Waco was Bridge Street. Andrea Barefield is a part of the Waco City Council, and says Bridge Street has always been a place of commerce, community and culture.
The city of Charlotte released the first draft of its Unified Development Ordinance Thursday afternoon as it seeks community feedback on the document that will drive implementation of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Over the past 30 years, development regulations for the city have been written in eight different ordinances –...
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A huge step in the right direction for the people of Barataria. A new bridge opened Thursday, replacing the storm-mangled Kerner Swing Bridge, the one road back to the mainland. It’s the first big win since Ida Jean Lafitte Mayor Tim Kerner Jr. said. “Right now,...
New County Bridge F-88 Located on North 14th Between Waverly Road and Mill Road. (KFOR NEWS October 8, 2021) The Lancaster County Engineer’s Office will be opening County Bridge F-88 located on North 14th between Waverly Road and Mill Road after completing a bridge replacement. The roadway will be open at 4pm today (Friday 10/8).
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) — The former site of the Irondequoit Mall is alive again after a $9 million investment. Monday, the Town officially opened "Skyview on the Ridge". What was once old, is now new again. Parts of the former Irondequoit Mall have been transformed into a 42,000 square foot Community Center. Dana Paxson and his wife attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony and shared their first impressions with News10NBC.
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — The Chairman of the Bridge Day Commission said this week’s vote to cancel the event for a second straight year was disappointing, but had to be done. Becky Sullivan appeared on MetroNews Talkline Thursday, a day after the commission voted to cancel this year’s event. According to Sullivan, feelings had changed since their last meeting about pushing forward.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation said work is nearly complete on a new bridge over the Clinch River in Clinton, saying it anticipates it will open in mid-October. It's replacing a historic steel truss bridge commonly referred to as the "Green Bridge." It's official name, the Hon. William Everette Lewallen Bridge, has been an iconic structure in the community since its construction in the 1940s.
The Carson City Council on Monday unanimously approved a resolution declaring the foul odor a “public nuisance,'' but the move may mean little to residents complaining that the noxious rotting-egg-like stench was leading to problems such as headaches or other health maladies.
Bridge construction at Domtar Packaging is underway in Downtown Kingsport. The project will result in a two-way bridge across Reedy Creek that will serve as a new entry and exit point for trucks hauling raw and finished material at the site. The bridge includes five 160-foot concrete beams that required a brief traffic stop when they arrived on the Domtar site last month. The new bridge is designed to reduce disruptions to traffic through Main Street and downtown, Charlie Floyd, Domtar vice president of packaging strategic capital said. Due to the construction, the portion of the Greenbelt beside the Domtar property has been closed for the past month, but by the end of next week, Floyd said, that portion of the Greenbelt will reopen to the public. Bridge construction is projected to wrap up by the end of 2021.
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It wasn’t the outcome she hoped. After a two hour debate, the Broward School board voted 6-3 Tuesday afternoon to not make Dr. Vickie Cartwright the permanent superintendent.
Cartwright will continue as interim superintendent for the nation’s sixth largest school district.
Cartwright was hired two and a half months ago to be the interim superintendent when longtime superintendent Robert Runcie stepped down after his arrest on a perjury charge. At the time Cartwright signed her contract there was a clause that said she was ineligible to apply for the permanent position of superintendent
However she has impressed the board...
