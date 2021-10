DENVER — Doctors say Colorado is in the stubborn phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cases are going down, but at a slow pace. Hospitalizations are at a plateau. “We certainly had been seeing some of our numbers go up and down, but never significant enough to say that we’re in decline. I would say if you look at both UCHealth numbers as well as those across the state, I’d say we’re more of at a plateau. So, we’re not going up super high, but we’re definitely not going down quite yet,” Dr. Michelle Barron, UC Health Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention, said.

