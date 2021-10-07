Ss. Peter & Paul volleyball picks up wins against Sweet Springs, Lange

The Ss. Peter & Paul girls eighth grade volleyball team raised its season record to 16-0 by beating Sweet Springs Tuesday night in Sweet Springs 25-9, 25-7. Ss. Peter & Paul coach Carol Griffin said this was a good game for the girls. “At times we had trouble staying focused,” Griffin said. “Overall, easy win. Mabry Caton had 14 aces and one assist. Elise Kirchner had five aces and four assists, while Delaney Rowlett added three kills, and Lauren Thompson two kills.”