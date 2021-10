Calvin Ridley came into the season with sky-high expectations for the Atlanta Falcons offense, so far he has been a big disappointment—as has the rest of the offense. It has seemed like Ridley gets featured early in games before he disappears for long stretches at a time. Last year that was not the case as he was consistently getting chunk yards through the air, which has rarely happened through the first three weeks.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO