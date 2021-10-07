Not all students can afford to go to homecoming dances. Lakeland Union is looking to change that.

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - “It’s red. It’s form-fitting. And it has a gem flower on the shoulder. The shoes... they’re sparkly. Like really sparkly.”. A Lakeland Union High School student is looking forward to the homecoming dance on Saturday. It is an event she may have not attended if it wasn’t for the efforts of school counselor Sadie Vendl. For the last four years, Vendl has gathered formal dresses for students whose families would have not otherwise had the means to buy them. Formal dresses can cost between $100 and $400. She says the community plays a big role in meeting the girls’ needs.