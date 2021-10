Discovery said on Tuesday that its discovery+ streaming service will launch in Canada on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The company set the price tag at C$4.99 ($4.00) per month, with an ad-free version available for C$6.99 ($5.60) per month. The streamer started in the U.S. in January for $4.99, or $6.99 for the ad-free version. Discovery reached 18 million paying streaming subscribers worldwide to its direct-to-consumer services, including discovery+, as of early August. “The launch marks the first time Canadian viewers will have access to the most comprehensive collection of real life programming available anywhere,” said the company, led by CEO David Zaslav. Discovery+ will...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 32 MINUTES AGO