Delaware is one of five states that had fewer unemployment claims in the week starting Aug. 30 than it did before the pandemic. That’s the good news from WalletHub, which has been tracking which states’ workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19. The bad news is that Delaware ranks 50th, ahead of only Rhode Island, among states and Washington, D.C., that have recovered the most since the start of the crisis.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO