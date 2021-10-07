New Hartford Woman kidnapped and assaulted

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is reporting that a man has been arrested for kidnapping a woman at gunpoint. Around 7:00pm on Sunday October 3rd, the New Hartford Police Department received a call that an assault had occurred involving a female victim and 34-year-old John J. Linen, Jr. The victim told police the two were driving in Linen’s car in New Hartford when things escalated, and he pulled out a gun and pointed it directly at her head.