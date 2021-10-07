Newark Middle School wins Dollar General book grant
Soon after library media specialist Sam Lovejoy started working at Newark Middle School, he discovered the nonfiction collection was a bit dated. “After doing a collection analysis, I realized that the average age of our nonfiction titles was about 16 years old and what we strive for is no text older than 10 years for nonfiction,” he said. “This means we needed a big influx of new and relevant titles for our students.”www.waynepost.com
